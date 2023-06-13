Amazon Credit Card Foreign Transaction Fee : Understanding the Amazon Credit Card Foreign Transaction Fee: What You Need to Know

What You Should Know About the Foreign Transaction Fee on Amazon Credit Card

1. American Express Platinum Card – No Foreign Transaction Fees

2. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card – No Foreign Transaction Fees

3. Chase Sapphire Reserve – No Foreign Transaction Fees

4. Citi Premier Card – No Foreign Transaction Fees

5. Discover it Miles – No Foreign Transaction Fees

Introduction

Amazon Credit Card is a popular choice among shoppers who frequently make purchases on Amazon.com. This credit card offers various benefits, including cashback rewards, promotional financing, and no annual fee. However, one thing that potential cardholders should be aware of is the foreign transaction fee that comes with using this card outside of the United States. In this article, we will explore the Amazon Credit Card foreign transaction fee, how it works, and some frequently asked questions about it.

What is the Amazon Credit Card Foreign Transaction Fee?

The foreign transaction fee is a charge that credit card issuers apply when a transaction is made in a foreign currency. This fee is usually a percentage of the transaction amount, ranging from 1% to 3%. The Amazon Credit Card foreign transaction fee is 3% of the transaction amount, which means that if you use your card to make a purchase in a foreign currency, you will be charged an additional 3% on top of the purchase price.

How does the Amazon Credit Card Foreign Transaction Fee Work?

If you use your Amazon Credit Card to make a purchase in a foreign currency, the foreign transaction fee will be added to your transaction amount, and you will see it on your credit card statement. For example, if you buy a product worth €100 in a foreign country, the foreign transaction fee will be €3, making the total amount charged to your card €103.

The foreign transaction fee applies to all transactions made in a foreign currency, including purchases, cash advances, and balance transfers. It is important to note that the fee is charged by the credit card issuer, not the merchant, so it will apply regardless of where you make your purchase.

FAQs

Q: Is the Amazon Credit Card a good option for international travelers?

A: While the Amazon Credit Card offers many benefits for shoppers, the foreign transaction fee can make it less attractive for international travelers. If you plan to use your credit card frequently while traveling abroad, it may be worth considering a card with a lower or no foreign transaction fee.

Q: Can I avoid the Amazon Credit Card foreign transaction fee?

A: Unfortunately, there is no way to avoid the foreign transaction fee when using the Amazon Credit Card. However, you can minimize the impact of the fee by using cash or a card with a lower foreign transaction fee for smaller purchases.

Q: Is the Amazon Credit Card accepted internationally?

A: Yes, the Amazon Credit Card is accepted internationally wherever Visa is accepted. However, it is important to check with the merchant or your credit card issuer if you have any concerns about using your card in a specific country.

Q: How can I find out the foreign transaction fee for a specific credit card?

A: The foreign transaction fee for a credit card is usually listed in the card’s terms and conditions or on the issuer’s website. You can also call the issuer’s customer service line to inquire about the fee.

Q: Are there any other fees associated with using the Amazon Credit Card abroad?

A: In addition to the foreign transaction fee, you may also be charged a cash advance fee or ATM fee if you withdraw cash using your credit card while abroad. It is important to check with your credit card issuer to understand all the fees associated with using your card internationally.

Conclusion

The Amazon Credit Card is a popular choice for online shoppers who frequent Amazon.com. However, if you plan to use your card while traveling abroad, it is important to be aware of the foreign transaction fee. While the fee may seem small, it can add up quickly, especially for larger purchases. By understanding the fee and considering other credit card options, you can make an informed decision about the best card to use for your international purchases.

——————–

Related Queries

1. What is the foreign transaction fee for Amazon credit card?

2. Does Amazon credit card charge foreign transaction fees?

3. How much does Amazon credit card charge for foreign transactions?

4. Are there any ways to avoid foreign transaction fees on Amazon credit card?

5. What is the percentage of foreign transaction fee on Amazon credit card?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

