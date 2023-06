Obituary of Quran Sims, Strong Vincent High School Alumnus from Erie, PA, Killed in French Street Shooting

Quran Sims, an alumnus of Strong Vincent High School, passed away due to a shooting incident on French Street. Quran Sims Erie PA’s obituary is accompanied by an image with the URL “https://i.ytimg.com/vi/brXoTRD-cmo/maxresdefault.jpg”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook