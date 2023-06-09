Album Sales Chart – Rolling Stone: Billboard: Matchbox Twenty’s “Light” Illuminates Top 10 of Album Sales Chart

Billboard: Matchbox Twenty’s Album Sales Chart in Top 10 with ‘Light’ Shining Bright

Matchbox Twenty makes a comeback with their latest album, Where the Light Goes, which marks the band’s first studio album in 10 years. It debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart dated June 10, selling 12,000 copies in the United States in the week ending June 1. This achievement makes it the group’s sixth top 10-charting album on the tally and their second-highest charting title ever after their last studio album, North, which peaked at No. 1 in 2013.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s Midnights album rushes up to No.1, logging its 14th nonconsecutive week atop the list after new deluxe editions and a color vinyl variant of the album were released. The album sold 196,000 copies in the week ending June 1, marking the largest sales week of 2023. With a 14th week at No. 1, Midnights surpasses the Frozen soundtrack (13 weeks at No. 1 in 2014) for the most weeks atop the chart since Adele’s 21 spent 24 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 2011-12.

Other than Matchbox Twenty and Taylor Swift, there were a few other albums that managed to secure a spot in the Top Album Sales chart. SEVENTEEN’s former No.1, SEVENTEEN 10th Mini Album: FML, rose to No. 3, while the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 climbed to No. 4. SZA’s SOS fell to No. 5, while LE SSERAFIM’s Unforgiven jumped to No. 7. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s The Name Chapter: Temptation bumped to No. 8, and Ed Sheeran’s chart-topping Subtract ascended to No. 9. Lastly, (G)I-DLE’s I Feel fell to No. 10.

The Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, when Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated December 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units.

In the week ending June 1, there were 1.802 million albums sold in the U.S, with physical albums comprising 1.358 million (down 5.4%) and digital albums comprising 443,000 (up 23.5%). Out of these, 602,000 CD albums were sold (down 3.6% week-over-week), and 747,000 vinyl albums were sold (down 6.5%). Year-to-date album sales totaled 42.929 million (up 9.1% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago), with physical album sales standing at 35.084 million (up 15.1%) and digital album sales totaling 7.846 million (down 11.5%).

Follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram for more chart news.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

