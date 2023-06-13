Alaska Airlines Credit Card Foreign Transaction Fee : Alaska Airlines Credit Card Foreign Transaction Fee: What You Need to Know

Important Information on Foreign Transaction Fees for Alaska Airlines Credit Card

Alaska Airlines Credit Card Foreign Transaction Fee: What You Need to Know

If you’re a frequent traveler, you may have heard of the Alaska Airlines Credit Card. This card is designed for travelers who fly with Alaska Airlines and its partners, offering rewards for purchases made with the card. However, if you’re planning to use the card for purchases outside of the United States, you should be aware of the foreign transaction fee.

What is the Alaska Airlines Credit Card?

The Alaska Airlines Credit Card is a co-branded credit card offered by Bank of America. It’s designed for travelers who fly with Alaska Airlines and its partners, including American Airlines, British Airways, and Cathay Pacific. The card offers miles for purchases made with the card, which can be redeemed for flights, hotel stays, and other travel expenses.

What is the Foreign Transaction Fee?

The foreign transaction fee is a fee charged by the credit card company when you make a purchase in a foreign currency. This fee is usually a percentage of the transaction amount, typically around 3%. The fee covers the cost of processing the transaction in a foreign currency and converting it to US dollars.

How much is the Alaska Airlines Credit Card Foreign Transaction Fee?

The Alaska Airlines Credit Card charges a foreign transaction fee of 0%. This means that if you make a purchase in a foreign currency, you won’t be charged an additional fee for the transaction. This can save you a significant amount of money if you frequently travel outside of the United States.

Why is the Foreign Transaction Fee Important?

The foreign transaction fee is important because it can add up quickly if you make a lot of purchases in foreign currencies. For example, if you spend $1,000 on a trip to Europe, you could end up paying an additional $30 in foreign transaction fees. This can be especially frustrating if you’re trying to save money on your travels.

FAQs:

Q: Is the Alaska Airlines Credit Card a good choice for international travel?

A: Yes, the Alaska Airlines Credit Card is a great choice for international travel because it doesn’t charge a foreign transaction fee. This can save you a lot of money on your travels.

Q: Are there any other fees associated with the Alaska Airlines Credit Card?

A: Yes, there are other fees associated with the Alaska Airlines Credit Card, including an annual fee and late payment fees. However, the card offers many benefits for travelers, including free checked bags and priority boarding.

Q: How do I redeem miles earned with the Alaska Airlines Credit Card?

A: You can redeem miles earned with the Alaska Airlines Credit Card for flights, hotel stays, and other travel expenses. You can also transfer miles to other loyalty programs, such as Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors.

Q: Can I use the Alaska Airlines Credit Card for purchases in the United States?

A: Yes, the Alaska Airlines Credit Card can be used for purchases in the United States. However, you may want to consider using a different credit card that offers better rewards for purchases made within the United States.

Q: Are there any restrictions on using the Alaska Airlines Credit Card for purchases outside of the United States?

A: There are no restrictions on using the Alaska Airlines Credit Card for purchases outside of the United States. However, you should be aware of the exchange rate and any additional fees that may be charged by the merchant or credit card company.

Conclusion:

The Alaska Airlines Credit Card is a great choice for travelers who fly with Alaska Airlines and its partners. If you’re planning to use the card for purchases outside of the United States, you’ll be happy to know that it doesn’t charge a foreign transaction fee. This can save you a significant amount of money on your travels. However, you should be aware of any other fees associated with the card, and you should always check the exchange rate before making a purchase in a foreign currency.

