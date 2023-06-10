“Affordable Luxury Hotels in Honolulu”: “Discover the Best Affordable Luxury Hotels in Waikiki, Honolulu: Top 5 Picks under AU$265 per Night”

Beat That Flight: Discover the Top 5 Budget-Friendly Luxury Hotels in Waikiki, Honolulu for Less than AU$265 per Night

Staying in Hawaii can be quite expensive, especially in Honolulu and the famous beach area of Waikiki. However, there are deals and bargains to be found if you’re willing to do some hunting. Here are some of the best-rated options we’ve found for under AU$265 a night:

1. Polynesian Residences Waikiki Beach: This property is located just one block from Waikiki Beach and within walking distance of the Honolulu Zoo and Waikiki Aquarium. Rooms feature air conditioning, free WiFi, private lanai balconies, and kitchenettes with 2-burner stovetops, microwaves, mini-refrigerators, coffee makers, toasters, and utensils. There are also coin-operated laundry facilities on the property, as well as yoga and hula courses and a pool with cabanas.

2. Coconut Waikiki Hotel: This boutique hotel is located across from the Ala Wai Canal and offers a tranquil yet playful atmosphere. Rooms feature local and toll-free calls, LCD TVs, wet bars, mini-refrigerators, microwaves, coffeemakers, and safes. Some rooms also have fully functional kitchenettes, and all rooms have private balconies with views. The hotel also offers a sun deck, BBQ area, outdoor pool, and fitness center.

3. Ilima Hotel: This hotel is conveniently located near dining and shopping and just two blocks from Waikiki Beach. Rooms feature fully functional kitchens, balconies, air conditioning, flat-screen TVs, coffee makers, and in-room safes. There is also a sundeck, outdoor pool, sauna, and fitness facility on the property, as well as a 24-hour front desk and guest laundrette.

4. Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Waikiki: This hotel offers reasonable lodging with no resort fees and is located at the start of Waikiki. Rooms feature flat-screen HDTVs with Max channels, mini-refrigerators, microwaves, tea and coffeemaking amenities, and electrical charging stations. The hotel also offers a business center, fitness center, and free coffee and tea in the lobby. Self-parking is available for a fee, and public transit is accessible in front of the hotel.

5. Waikiki Malia by Outrigger: This property has an outdoor pool and hot tub and is located within walking distance of upscale stores on Kalakaua Avenue and Waikiki Beach. Suites feature balconies, blackout shades, air conditioning, safes, and kitchenettes with stovetops or microwaves and refrigerators. The hotel also offers a fitness center, dry cleaning services, and a sports bar with 14 flat-screen TVs.

Overall, while Hawaii may be expensive, there are still affordable options available for those willing to do some research and hunting for deals.

