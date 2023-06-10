Abu Dhabi Ranks 5th In Top 10 Of Best Cities In The World: Dubai Secures 3rd Place in the Top 10 Best Cities Worldwide

Dubai Secures 3rd Position in the List of Top 10 Best Cities Worldwide

According to the latest ranking by The Economist, Dubai has been named the third-best city in the world. This Middle Eastern city has outperformed Western mega-cities such as New York, London, Paris, and San Francisco. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, made an announcement on Twitter stating that Dubai secured the third position among ten prominent global cities. He thanked all the government and semi-government entities, as well as private sector partners, who have united as one team to raise Dubai’s global standing across various sectors. He attributed the success to the visionary leadership of his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the ambitious targets set by the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The aim of the agenda is to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade and consolidate its position among the world’s top three cities.

The Economist looked at four categories over the past three years, including population, economic growth, vacant office space, and real estate prices. Miami took first place in the ranking, “thanks to its strong economic growth and dynamic real estate market,” where real house prices jumped by 39.5% between 2019 and 2022. Singapore came in second, New York fourth, followed by London, Tokyo, Sydney, Johannesburg, Paris, and San Francisco in tenth place.

In addition to this latest achievement, Dubai was also ranked as the best winter destination in the world in November 2022, with the most Google searches and the most things to do in that period. According to data released by travel package provider ParkSleepFly, tourists “can expect to enjoy 8.82 hours of sunshine per day” with “average temperatures reaching a pleasant 68.9° Fahrenheit” during the cold months.

Furthermore, Dubai has been making headlines for its booming real estate market. In April, it was reported that a sandy plot of land on an artificial island in Dubai was sold for $34 million at a 242-percent profit, after just being purchased two years prior for under $10 million. The Bay of Jumeirah, where the plot is located, is one of the most popular artificial islands in Dubai built in the shape of a seahorse and is only accessible from the mainland by a bridge.

In conclusion, Dubai’s recent ranking as the third-best city in the world is a testament to the visionary leadership of its government officials and the ambitious targets set by the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. This Middle Eastern city has been making significant strides in various sectors, including real estate, tourism, and economy, making it a top destination for investors and tourists alike.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

