A Virus That Infects An Executable Program File Is Known As : Understanding the Menace of Executable Program File Virus

A virus that infects an executable program file is known as a file infecting virus. These types of viruses are designed to attach themselves to executable files, such as .exe or .com files, and modify them in such a way that when the file is run, the virus is also executed, infecting other files on the system. File infecting viruses are one of the most common types of malware and can cause significant damage to a computer system.

In this article, we will explore file infecting viruses in more detail, including how they work, the different types of file infecting viruses, and how to protect yourself from them.

Types of File Infecting Viruses

There are several different types of file infecting viruses, each with their own unique characteristics and methods of infecting files.

1. Overwriting Viruses

Overwriting viruses are one of the most basic types of file infecting viruses. These viruses work by overwriting the original code of an executable file with their own code. When the infected file is run, the virus is executed instead of the original program.

Overwriting viruses can cause significant damage to infected files as the original code is completely lost. However, these viruses are relatively easy to detect as the size of the infected file will be different from the original.

2. Companion Viruses

Companion viruses are designed to create a new file with the same name as an existing executable file but with a different extension. For example, a companion virus may create a file called “notepad.exe.bat” instead of the original “notepad.exe” file.

When the infected file is run, the virus is executed instead of the original program. This type of virus is more difficult to detect as the size and name of the infected file are the same as the original.

3. Polymorphic Viruses

Polymorphic viruses are designed to change their code each time they infect a new file. This makes them difficult to detect as their signature changes with each infection.

Polymorphic viruses are often spread through email attachments or files downloaded from the internet. They can cause significant damage to infected files as they can evade detection from antivirus software.

4. Macro Viruses

Macro viruses are designed to infect macro-enabled documents such as Microsoft Word or Excel files. These viruses attach themselves to the macros within the document and can be spread through email attachments or downloaded files.

When the infected document is opened, the virus is executed, infecting other macro-enabled documents on the system.

How File Infecting Viruses Work

File infecting viruses work by attaching themselves to executable files on a computer system. These viruses modify the code of the infected file in such a way that when the file is run, the virus is also executed.

Once the virus is executed, it begins to infect other files on the system. This can happen through email attachments, downloaded files, or other infected files on the system.

File infecting viruses can cause significant damage to a computer system. They can delete files, corrupt data, and even steal personal information from the infected system.

Protecting Yourself from File Infecting Viruses

There are several steps you can take to protect yourself from file infecting viruses.

1. Install Antivirus Software

One of the most effective ways to protect yourself from file infecting viruses is to install antivirus software on your computer. Antivirus software can detect and remove viruses before they can infect your system.

Make sure to keep your antivirus software up to date to ensure that it can detect and remove the latest viruses.

2. Be Careful When Downloading Files

File infecting viruses are often spread through downloaded files. Be careful when downloading files from the internet and only download files from reputable sources.

Avoid downloading files from peer-to-peer networks or other untrusted sources as these files are more likely to be infected with viruses.

3. Be Careful When Opening Email Attachments

Email attachments are another common way that file infecting viruses are spread. Be careful when opening email attachments and only open attachments from trusted sources.

Avoid opening attachments from unknown senders or attachments that seem suspicious.

4. Keep Your Operating System and Software Up to Date

Keeping your operating system and software up to date is another effective way to protect yourself from file infecting viruses. Software updates often include security patches that can protect your system from known viruses and other malware.

Make sure to install updates as soon as they are available to ensure that your system is protected.

FAQs

Q: How do file infecting viruses spread?

A: File infecting viruses can spread through email attachments, downloaded files, or other infected files on the system.

Q: What are the different types of file infecting viruses?

A: The different types of file infecting viruses include overwriting viruses, companion viruses, polymorphic viruses, and macro viruses.

Q: How can I protect myself from file infecting viruses?

A: To protect yourself from file infecting viruses, install antivirus software, be careful when downloading files or opening email attachments, and keep your operating system and software up to date.

Conclusion

File infecting viruses are one of the most common types of malware and can cause significant damage to a computer system. These viruses attach themselves to executable files and modify them in such a way that when the file is run, the virus is also executed.

To protect yourself from file infecting viruses, install antivirus software, be careful when downloading files or opening email attachments, and keep your operating system and software up to date. By taking these steps, you can help to ensure that your computer system remains protected from these types of viruses.

