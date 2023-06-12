A Clients Blood Glucose Level Is 45 Mg/dl – The Nurse Should Be Alert For Which Signs And Symptoms : Nurse Alertness Crucial as Patient’s Blood Glucose Level Drops

Importance of Nurse Alertness When Patient’s Blood Glucose Level Decreases

Introduction

Blood glucose level refers to the amount of sugar or glucose in the bloodstream. Glucose is the primary source of energy for the body’s cells, tissues, and organs. When blood glucose levels are too high or too low, it can lead to significant health complications. In this article, we will discuss what a client’s blood glucose level of 45 mg/dl means and the signs and symptoms that a nurse should be alert to.

Understanding Blood Glucose Levels

Blood glucose levels can be measured in milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl) or millimoles per liter (mmol/L). The American Diabetes Association (ADA) recommends that people with diabetes maintain a blood glucose level between 80-130 mg/dl before meals and less than 180 mg/dl two hours after meals. However, blood glucose levels can vary depending on the person’s age, weight, activity level, and other factors.

A Client’s Blood Glucose Level Is 45 mg/dl – What Does It Mean?

When a client’s blood glucose level is 45 mg/dl, it means that their blood sugar level is low. Hypoglycemia, or low blood glucose, can occur in people with diabetes who take insulin or certain medications. It can also occur in people who have not eaten enough food, skipped a meal, or exercised strenuously without eating enough to compensate for the energy expended.

Signs and Symptoms of Hypoglycemia

When a client’s blood glucose level drops below 70 mg/dl, they may start to experience signs and symptoms of hypoglycemia. Some of the common symptoms of hypoglycemia include:

1. Shakiness or tremors

2. Sweating

3. Palpitations or racing heartbeat

4. Anxiety or nervousness

5. Irritability or moodiness

6. Hunger or nausea

7. Headache or dizziness

8. Blurred vision or double vision

9. Confusion or disorientation

10. Slurred speech or difficulty speaking

11. Seizures or convulsions

If left untreated, hypoglycemia can lead to unconsciousness and even death. Therefore, it is essential for nurses to be alert to the signs and symptoms of hypoglycemia and take appropriate action to prevent further complications.

What Should A Nurse Do If The Client Has Hypoglycemia?

When a nurse identifies that a client has hypoglycemia, it is essential to act promptly to prevent further complications. Here are some of the steps a nurse should take:

1. Assess the client’s level of consciousness and vital signs.

2. Administer a source of glucose, such as fruit juice, regular soda, or glucose gel, as directed by the healthcare provider.

3. Recheck the client’s blood glucose level after 15 minutes to ensure that it has risen above 70 mg/dl.

4. Offer a snack or meal to the client to prevent hypoglycemia from recurring.

5. Document the client’s blood glucose level, the interventions provided, and the client’s response to treatment.

Preventing Hypoglycemia

Preventing hypoglycemia is an essential aspect of diabetes management. Here are some tips to help prevent hypoglycemia:

1. Monitor blood glucose levels regularly, as directed by the healthcare provider.

2. Eat regular meals and snacks, and do not skip meals.

3. Adjust insulin or medication doses as directed by the healthcare provider.

4. Avoid excessive alcohol consumption, which can lower blood glucose levels.

5. Exercise regularly, but always eat a snack or meal before exercising to prevent hypoglycemia.

Conclusion

In conclusion, a client’s blood glucose level of 45 mg/dl indicates that they have hypoglycemia, which can lead to significant health complications if left untreated. The signs and symptoms of hypoglycemia include shakiness, sweating, anxiety, confusion, and seizures. Nurses should be alert to these signs and symptoms and take appropriate action to prevent further complications. By monitoring blood glucose levels regularly, eating regular meals and snacks, and adjusting insulin or medication doses as directed, clients with diabetes can prevent hypoglycemia and maintain their blood glucose levels within a healthy range.

