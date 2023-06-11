A Client\’s Blood Glucose Level Is 45 Mg/dl – The Nurse Should Be Alert For Which Signs And Symptoms : Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) symptoms should be monitored.

How Nurses Can Respond Promptly and Adequately When Blood Glucose Levels Decrease

Introduction:

Blood glucose is an essential component of our body that provides the necessary energy for day-to-day activities. It is the primary source of energy for the brain, heart, and muscles. However, sometimes the blood glucose levels can drop below the normal range, which can lead to several complications. A nurse should be alert for certain signs and symptoms when a client’s blood glucose level is 45 mg/dl.

What is Blood Glucose?

Blood glucose is the amount of sugar present in the bloodstream. It is also known as blood sugar. Glucose is produced by the liver and released into the bloodstream. It is then transported to the cells of the body, where it is used for energy. Insulin is a hormone that helps in the absorption of glucose by the body’s cells. When the blood glucose level is high, insulin is released to lower it, and when it is low, glucagon is released to increase it.

What is Hypoglycemia?

Hypoglycemia is a condition where the blood glucose level drops below the normal range. The normal range of blood glucose is between 70 mg/dL to 99 mg/dl. When the blood glucose level drops below 70 mg/dL, it is considered hypoglycemia. It can happen to anyone, but it is more common in people with diabetes who take insulin or other glucose-lowering medications.

Signs and Symptoms of Hypoglycemia:

When a client’s blood glucose level is 45 mg/dl, the nurse should be alert for the following signs and symptoms:

1. Shakiness: The client may feel shaky or trembling.

2. Sweating: The client may experience excessive sweating.

3. Hunger: The client may feel hungry or have an increased appetite.

4. Dizziness: The client may feel dizzy or lightheaded.

5. Confusion: The client may feel confused or disoriented.

6. Irritability: The client may become irritable or moody.

7. Headaches: The client may experience headaches.

8. Weakness: The client may feel weak or fatigued.

9. Blurred Vision: The client may experience blurred vision.

10. Numbness or Tingling: The client may experience numbness or tingling in the hands, feet, or lips.

Treatment of Hypoglycemia:

The treatment of hypoglycemia depends on the severity of the condition. If the client’s blood glucose level is 45 mg/dl, the nurse should take the following steps:

1. Administer Glucose: The nurse should administer glucose to the client either orally or intravenously. Glucose tablets, gels, or liquids are commonly used to treat hypoglycemia.

2. Monitor the Client: The nurse should monitor the client’s blood glucose level every 15 minutes until it reaches a normal range.

3. Offer Food: The nurse should offer the client a snack or a meal once their blood glucose level becomes stable.

4. Educate the Client: The nurse should educate the client about the signs and symptoms of hypoglycemia and how to prevent it in the future.

Conclusion:

Hypoglycemia is a common condition that can happen to anyone, but it is more common in people with diabetes who take insulin or other glucose-lowering medications. When a client’s blood glucose level is 45 mg/dl, the nurse should be alert for certain signs and symptoms such as shakiness, sweating, hunger, dizziness, confusion, irritability, headaches, weakness, blurred vision, and numbness or tingling. The nurse should administer glucose, monitor the client, offer food, and educate the client about the signs and symptoms of hypoglycemia and how to prevent it in the future.

