A Client\’s Blood Glucose Level Is 45 Mg/dl – The Nurse Should Be Alert For Which Signs And Symptoms : Low blood sugar: dizziness, confusion, weakness, sweating.

Identifying and Responding to Symptoms of Low Blood Sugar in Clients: A Nurse’s Guide at 45 mg/dL

Introduction

A blood glucose level of 45 mg/dl is considered low and is known as hypoglycemia. Hypoglycemia is a common complication of diabetes and can be dangerous if left untreated. Nurses who care for diabetic patients should be knowledgeable about the signs and symptoms of hypoglycemia to provide prompt and appropriate care.

Signs and Symptoms of Hypoglycemia

When a client’s blood glucose level is 45 mg/dl, the nurse should be alert for the following signs and symptoms:

1. Shakiness and Tremors

Shakiness and tremors are common signs of hypoglycemia. The body responds to low blood glucose levels by releasing adrenaline, which can cause tremors and shakiness. The nurse should observe the client for signs of tremors and shakiness, especially in the hands and legs.

2. Confusion and Disorientation

Low blood glucose levels can cause confusion and disorientation. The client may appear confused, forgetful or may have difficulty following instructions. The nurse should assess the client’s mental status, including their ability to communicate, and their level of alertness.

3. Headache and Nausea

Some clients may experience headaches and nausea when their blood glucose level is low. The nurse should ask the client if they are experiencing any discomfort or pain and assess their level of nausea.

4. Sweating and Clamminess

Sweating and clamminess are other common signs of hypoglycemia. The nurse should assess the client’s skin for any signs of sweating or clamminess, especially on the forehead and palms.

5. Dizziness and Blurred Vision

Low blood glucose levels can cause dizziness and blurred vision. The nurse should assess the client’s vision and ask if they are experiencing any dizziness or lightheadedness.

Treatment for Hypoglycemia

When a client’s blood glucose level is 45 mg/dl, the nurse should provide prompt treatment to prevent further complications. Treatment for hypoglycemia may include:

1. Glucose Tablets or Gel

Glucose tablets or gel can be used to quickly raise blood glucose levels. The nurse should provide the client with glucose tablets or gel and monitor their blood glucose level to ensure it returns to a safe level.

2. Food and Drink

If the client is conscious and able to swallow, the nurse should provide them with food and drink to raise their blood glucose level. The nurse should provide the client with a carbohydrate-rich snack, such as crackers or juice, to help raise their blood glucose level.

3. Glucagon Injection

If the client is unconscious or unable to swallow, the nurse may need to administer a glucagon injection. Glucagon is a hormone that stimulates the liver to release glucose into the bloodstream. The nurse should follow the healthcare provider’s orders for administering a glucagon injection.

Conclusion

When a client’s blood glucose level is 45 mg/dl, the nurse should be alert for signs and symptoms of hypoglycemia. Prompt treatment is essential to prevent further complications, and the nurse should be knowledgeable about the different treatment options available. By providing appropriate care and monitoring the client’s blood glucose level, the nurse can help prevent hypoglycemia and ensure the client’s safety.

