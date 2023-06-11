A Client\’s Blood Glucose Level Is 45 Mg/dl – The Nurse Should Be Alert For Which Signs And Symptoms : Low blood sugar; dizziness, confusion, sweating, shakiness.

Keeping Clients Safe: What Nurses Should Know About Low Blood Sugar

A Client’s Blood Glucose Level Is 45 Mg/dl – The Nurse Should Be Alert For Which Signs And Symptoms

Blood glucose level is a measurement of the amount of glucose or sugar in the blood. In individuals with diabetes, blood glucose levels can fluctuate, leading to a variety of symptoms. A blood glucose level of 45 mg/dl is considered low and can be dangerous if not addressed promptly. It is important for nurses to be aware of the signs and symptoms of low blood glucose levels to provide prompt and appropriate care to the patient.

What is low blood glucose level?

A blood glucose level of less than 70 mg/dl is considered low. Low blood glucose levels can occur due to a variety of reasons, including taking too much insulin or other diabetes medication, skipping meals, or excessive physical activity. Low blood glucose levels can cause symptoms that range from mild to severe, including confusion, dizziness, shaking, sweating, and even loss of consciousness.

Signs and symptoms of low blood glucose levels

When a patient’s blood glucose level is 45 mg/dl, the nurse should be alert for the following signs and symptoms:

1. Confusion: Low blood glucose levels can cause confusion and difficulty in concentrating. The patient may appear disoriented or have trouble following instructions.

2. Shakiness: The patient may experience tremors or shaking, especially in the hands. This is often one of the first signs of low blood glucose levels.

3. Sweating: The patient may sweat excessively, even if the room is cool. This is due to the body’s attempt to regulate blood glucose levels.

4. Dizziness: Low blood glucose levels can cause dizziness and lightheadedness, which can make it difficult for the patient to stand or walk.

5. Blurred vision: The patient may experience blurred vision or have trouble focusing. This can make it difficult to read or perform other tasks.

6. Headache: Low blood glucose levels can cause headaches, especially if the patient is dehydrated.

7. Fatigue: The patient may feel tired or weak, even after getting enough rest. This is due to the body’s inability to use glucose for energy.

8. Irritability: Low blood glucose levels can cause mood swings and irritability. The patient may become easily agitated or frustrated.

9. Seizures: In severe cases, low blood glucose levels can cause seizures or convulsions. This is a medical emergency and requires immediate attention.

What to do if a patient has low blood glucose levels

If a patient’s blood glucose level is 45 mg/dl, the nurse should act quickly to prevent the situation from worsening. The following steps should be taken:

1. Offer the patient a fast-acting source of glucose, such as candy or juice, to raise their blood glucose levels quickly.

2. Monitor the patient’s blood glucose levels closely and administer additional glucose as needed.

3. If the patient is unconscious or unable to swallow, administer glucagon, a hormone that raises blood glucose levels.

4. Check the patient’s vital signs, including blood pressure, heart rate, and respiratory rate, to ensure they remain stable.

5. Document the incident in the patient’s medical record and report it to the physician.

Conclusion

Low blood glucose levels can cause a variety of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe. As a nurse, it is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of low blood glucose levels and to act quickly to prevent the situation from worsening. If a patient’s blood glucose level is 45 mg/dl, the nurse should offer them a fast-acting source of glucose, monitor their blood glucose levels closely, and administer additional glucose as needed. By taking prompt and appropriate action, nurses can help prevent complications and ensure the best possible outcomes for their patients.

