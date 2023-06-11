A Client\’s Blood Glucose Level Is 45 Mg/dl – The Nurse Should Be Alert For Which Signs And Symptoms : Low blood sugar at 45 mg/dL – watch for symptoms.

Clients with Low Blood Sugar Emergencies: Essential Information for Nurses

Blood glucose level is a vital component in maintaining a healthy body. It is the amount of glucose or sugar present in the bloodstream and is essential for the proper functioning of the body’s cells, tissues, and organs. When the blood glucose level drops below the normal range, it can cause a medical emergency. In this article, we will discuss the signs and symptoms that a nurse should be alert for when a client’s blood glucose level is 45 mg/dl.

Understanding Blood Glucose Level

Blood glucose level is measured in milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl) or millimoles per liter (mmol/L). The normal range for blood glucose level is between 70-99 mg/dl (3.9-5.5 mmol/L) in a fasting state, and 70-140 mg/dl (3.9-7.8 mmol/L) after a meal. When the blood glucose level drops below 70 mg/dl, it is considered low or hypoglycemia.

Signs And Symptoms Of Low Blood Glucose Level

When a client’s blood glucose level drops below the normal range, the body reacts by releasing hormones that increase the blood glucose level. However, if the blood glucose level remains low, it can cause symptoms such as:

1. Confusion

Confusion is a common symptom of low blood glucose level. The brain relies on glucose as its primary source of energy, and when the blood glucose level drops, it can cause confusion, disorientation, and difficulty concentrating.

2. Shakiness

Shakiness is another common symptom of low blood glucose level. The body responds to low blood glucose level by releasing adrenaline, which can cause tremors or shakiness.

3. Sweating

Sweating is a common symptom of low blood glucose level. The body responds to low blood glucose level by releasing adrenaline, which can cause sweating.

4. Rapid heartbeat

Rapid heartbeat is a common symptom of low blood glucose level. The body responds to low blood glucose level by releasing adrenaline, which can cause an increase in heart rate.

5. Dizziness

Dizziness is a common symptom of low blood glucose level. The brain relies on glucose as its primary source of energy, and when the blood glucose level drops, it can cause dizziness, lightheadedness, and fainting.

6. Hunger

Hunger is a common symptom of low blood glucose level. The body responds to low blood glucose level by releasing hormones that increase appetite.

7. Blurred vision

Blurred vision is a common symptom of low blood glucose level. The brain relies on glucose as its primary source of energy, and when the blood glucose level drops, it can cause changes in vision.

Nursing Interventions For Low Blood Glucose Level

When a client’s blood glucose level drops below 70 mg/dl, the nurse should take immediate action to prevent further complications. The following nursing interventions are recommended:

1. Administer glucose

The nurse should administer glucose to the client to raise the blood glucose level. Glucose can be given orally or intravenously, depending on the severity of the hypoglycemia.

2. Monitor vital signs

The nurse should monitor the client’s vital signs, including blood pressure, heart rate, and respiratory rate, to detect any changes that may indicate worsening hypoglycemia.

3. Assess for signs of shock

The nurse should assess the client for signs of shock, such as pale skin, rapid heartbeat, and decreased urine output, which may occur if the hypoglycemia is severe.

4. Reassess blood glucose level

The nurse should reassess the client’s blood glucose level after administering glucose to ensure that it has returned to a safe range.

Conclusion

Low blood glucose level is a medical emergency that can cause serious complications if not addressed promptly. Nurses should be alert for signs and symptoms of hypoglycemia when a client’s blood glucose level drops below 70 mg/dl. Early recognition and prompt intervention can prevent further complications and ensure the client’s safety.

