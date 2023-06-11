A Client\’s Blood Glucose Level Is 45 Mg/dl – The Nurse Should Be Alert For Which Signs And Symptoms : Low blood sugar at 45 mg/dL – watch for symptoms.

What Nurses Need to Know When a Client’s Blood Glucose Level Drops to 45 mg/dL

Introduction

Blood glucose level is an essential factor in determining an individual’s health status. It is the amount of sugar present in the bloodstream and is measured in milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl). A healthy person’s blood glucose level should be between 70 and 100 mg/dl. However, a client with a blood glucose level of 45 mg/dl is considered low and requires immediate attention. As a nurse, it is crucial to be alert to the signs and symptoms of low blood glucose levels to provide the necessary treatment and prevent any complications.

Signs and Symptoms

When a client’s blood glucose level drops below 70 mg/dl, they may experience symptoms of low blood glucose, also known as hypoglycemia. These symptoms may vary from mild to severe, depending on the severity of the condition. Some of the signs and symptoms that a nurse should be alert for in a client with a blood glucose level of 45 mg/dl include:

1. Sweating

A client with low blood glucose levels may experience excessive sweating, even in cool environments. This is because the body tries to compensate for the low glucose levels by activating the sympathetic nervous system, which triggers sweating.

2. Shakiness and tremors

Shakiness and tremors are common symptoms of low blood glucose levels. Clients may experience uncontrollable shaking in their hands or legs, making it challenging to perform everyday tasks.

3. Dizziness and lightheadedness

Low blood glucose levels can cause dizziness and lightheadedness, making it challenging for the client to stand or walk without support.

4. Confusion and irritability

Clients with low blood glucose levels may experience confusion and irritability, making it challenging to communicate effectively with them. They may also become agitated or aggressive.

5. Headaches

Headaches are a common symptom of low blood glucose levels. Clients may experience a dull or throbbing pain in their temples or forehead.

6. Rapid heartbeat

Low blood glucose levels can cause the heart to beat faster than usual, leading to palpitations and a feeling of discomfort in the chest.

7. Blurred vision

Clients with low blood glucose levels may experience blurred vision, making it challenging to see clearly or focus on objects.

8. Seizures

In severe cases, low blood glucose levels can cause seizures, leading to convulsions, loss of consciousness, and even death.

Treatment

If a client’s blood glucose level is 45 mg/dl, the nurse should administer immediate treatment to prevent any complications. The first step is to provide the client with a quick source of glucose, such as glucose tablets, fruit juice, or candy. The nurse should avoid giving the client food that requires digestion, such as bread or crackers, as this may delay the absorption of glucose.

After providing the client with a quick source of glucose, the nurse should monitor their blood glucose levels every 15 minutes until they stabilize. If the client’s blood glucose level does not improve after 15 minutes, the nurse should provide another dose of glucose and continue monitoring.

It is also essential to identify the underlying cause of low blood glucose levels and address it accordingly. For instance, if the client has missed a meal or taken too much insulin, the nurse should ensure that they eat a balanced meal and adjust their insulin dosage appropriately.

Conclusion

In conclusion, a client with a blood glucose level of 45 mg/dl requires immediate attention, as low blood glucose levels can lead to severe complications. As a nurse, it is crucial to be alert for the signs and symptoms of low blood glucose levels and provide prompt treatment to prevent any adverse effects. By administering quick sources of glucose, monitoring the client’s blood glucose levels, and identifying the underlying cause of low blood glucose levels, nurses can help clients recover from hypoglycemia and maintain their overall health.

