A Client\’s Blood Glucose Level Is 45 Mg/dl – The Nurse Should Be Alert For Which Signs And Symptoms : Low blood glucose can cause weakness, confusion, and shaking.

Important Signs and Symptoms of Low Blood Sugar Every Nurse Must Be Aware Of

Introduction:

Blood glucose or blood sugar level is an important indicator of a person’s health. It is the amount of glucose present in the blood, which is used by the body as fuel for energy. A normal blood glucose level ranges from 70 mg/dL to 140 mg/dL. Any deviation from this range can indicate a medical condition that needs attention. In this article, we will discuss what signs and symptoms a nurse should be alert for when a client’s blood glucose level is 45 mg/dL.

What is hypoglycemia?

Hypoglycemia is a condition where the blood glucose level drops below 70 mg/dL. It can be caused by various factors, including excessive insulin, alcohol consumption, medication side effects, and underlying medical conditions such as liver or kidney disease. When the blood glucose level drops below the normal range, the body’s cells do not receive enough glucose to function properly, which can lead to symptoms such as weakness, dizziness, confusion, and even loss of consciousness.

Signs and symptoms of hypoglycemia:

When a client’s blood glucose level is 45 mg/dL, the nurse should be alert for the following signs and symptoms:

1. Shakiness: The client may experience tremors or shaking, especially in their hands.

2. Sweating: The client may sweat profusely, even in cool temperatures.

3. Dizziness: The client may feel lightheaded or dizzy, which can cause them to lose their balance.

4. Confusion: The client may become confused or disoriented, and may have difficulty concentrating or following instructions.

5. Fatigue: The client may feel tired or weak, and may have difficulty staying awake.

6. Headache: The client may experience a headache, which can range from mild to severe.

7. Blurred vision: The client may have blurred vision or difficulty focusing.

8. Nausea: The client may feel nauseous or may vomit.

9. Seizures: In severe cases, the client may experience seizures or convulsions.

Management of hypoglycemia:

When a client’s blood glucose level is 45 mg/dL, the nurse should take immediate action to manage the condition. The following steps should be taken:

1. Give the client a fast-acting source of glucose, such as a glucose gel, tablet, or liquid.

2. Recheck the client’s blood glucose level after 15 minutes. If it is still low, repeat the glucose administration.

3. Once the client’s blood glucose level returns to normal, provide them with a snack or meal to prevent another episode of hypoglycemia.

4. Observe the client for any further signs or symptoms of hypoglycemia.

5. Document the client’s blood glucose level, the intervention provided, and the client’s response to treatment.

Conclusion:

Hypoglycemia is a serious condition that requires prompt intervention. When a client’s blood glucose level is 45 mg/dL, the nurse should be alert for signs and symptoms such as shakiness, sweating, dizziness, confusion, and seizures. Immediate action should be taken to manage the condition, including providing the client with a fast-acting source of glucose, rechecking their blood glucose level, and providing them with a snack or meal. It is important for nurses to be knowledgeable about the signs and symptoms of hypoglycemia and to take appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of their clients.

