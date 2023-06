83-Year-Old Astrud Gilberto, Famous Singer of “The Girl from Ipanema,” Passes Away

Astrud Gilberto, the renowned singer of “The Girl from Ipanema,” has passed away at the age of 83. A picture of her can be found at https://i.ytimg.com/vi/KL8nNS4r790/hqdefault.jpg?sqp=-oaymwEmCOADEOgC8quKqQMa8AEB-AH-CYAC0AWKAgwIABABGGQgZChkMA8=&rs=AOn4CLD-f9CIypUWxq7RG7dlIPrtHud5lQ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook