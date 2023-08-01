Whittier Police Officer Shot, Expected to Recover

A Whittier Police Department officer and the suspect accused of shooting him were both being treated for non-life threatening injuries on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday evening in the 7300 block of Pickering Avenue, near Penn Street, when Whittier Police Department officers were conducting surveillance on a suspect named Edgar Gonzalez. Gonzalez was the shooter in a murder that took place in Santa Fe Springs on July 30. When officers stopped the vehicle Gonzalez was driving, they asked him to get out multiple times. Eventually, Gonzalez fled on foot with officers chasing him.

Gonzalez was caught between two apartment complexes, where officers opened fire on him. He continued running and threw away a semiautomatic handgun. A K-9 unit was deployed, and officers used a less lethal 40mm baton round on Gonzalez before taking him into custody. Both the officer and Gonzalez were taken to Los Angeles General Medical Center. The officer suffered gunshot wounds to his lower extremities, while Gonzalez had a gunshot wound to his hand.

Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri expressed his gratitude for the “awesome response” from personnel from various law enforcement agencies in the area. The officer, whose name was not released, is said to be in good spirits.

The investigation of the shooting is being conducted by the Whittier Police Department with assistance from the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau or Crime Stoppers. The hospital where the injured parties were taken, Los Angeles General Medical Center, was formerly known as LAC+USC Medical Center.

This shooting serves as a reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officers face daily while trying to protect their communities. It highlights the bravery and dedication of these officers who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. It is important to support our law enforcement agencies and show appreciation for the sacrifices they make. The Whittier Police Department and other agencies involved in this incident deserve recognition for their swift and effective response..

