Two Notorious Criminals Shot Dead by Tamil Nadu Police in Encounter

Two history sheeters were shot dead by Tamil Nadu Police officials near Guduvanchery on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred when the police were conducting a vehicle check and the two men attacked the police personnel.

The deceased have been identified as S Vinodh alias Chota Vinodh and S Ramesh. Vinodh had over 50 cases registered against him, including murder, attempt to murder, and extortion. Ramesh had 20 cases registered against him for similar crimes. The police have described them as notorious criminals.

According to the Guduvanchery police, the men were traveling in a black Skoda car that lost control and hit the police jeep while trying to evade the vehicle check. The police officials, led by Inspector Murugesan, tried to stop the car but were attacked by the men with a sickle.

Four armed individuals, including Vinodh and Ramesh, came out of the car and attempted to attack the police personnel. During the altercation, sub-inspector Sivagurunathan was injured in the left arm. In response, the inspector and sub-inspector opened fire at the two accused, killing them on the spot. The other two individuals managed to escape with their weapons.

The injured police officer was immediately taken to the Chrompet Government Hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Chengalpet Government Hospital and declared dead on arrival.

The incident has prompted the forensic team to investigate the scene and collect evidence. The police have successfully neutralized two dangerous criminals who posed a threat to society. This encounter serves as a reminder of the risks and challenges faced by law enforcement officials in maintaining public safety.

Overall, the Tamil Nadu Police officials displayed their bravery and quick response in dealing with the situation. However, the incident also highlights the need for enhanced measures to address the issue of history sheeters and prevent such criminal activities..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...