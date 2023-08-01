Two History Sheeters, S. Vinoth and S.Ramesh, Shot Dead by Police in Chennai Suburb

In the early hours of August 1, two history sheeters were shot dead by a police team in Guduvanchery, a suburb near Tambaram, as they reportedly attacked a sub-inspector during a vehicle check. According to Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj, the police personnel were conducting vehicle checks when the suspicious individuals attacked the sub-inspector. In self-defence, the police opened fire on them.

The incident took place in Guduvanchery police station limits, which falls under the Tambaram City Police Commissionerate. The police were conducting vehicle checks on Karanai-Puducherry-Arungal Salai when they attempted to stop a speeding black car. The car stopped after colliding with a police jeep, and four individuals got out of the car with weapons and attempted to attack the police personnel. One of them attacked the sub-inspector’s arm with a sickle, but he managed to avoid the attack. In response, the inspector fired at the assailant, and the sub-inspector also opened fire at another assailant. The remaining two individuals fled the scene with weapons.

The injured individuals have been identified as S. Vinoth alias Chotta Vinoth, 35, and S. Ramesh, 28. Vinoth had a history sheet at Otteri police station and was classified as an A+ category history sheeter. He had been involved in more than 50 criminal offenses, including 10 murders, 15 attempted murders, 10 robberies, and 15 assault and extortion cases. Ramesh, on the other hand, was an ‘A’ category history sheeter at Otteri police station and had more than 20 criminal cases pending against him, including five murders, seven attempted murders, and eight assault and extortion cases.

Both Vinoth and Ramesh were taken to Government General Hospital, Chrompet, where they were declared dead. The injured sub-inspector, Sivagurunathan, has been admitted to the same hospital for treatment. Senior police officers visited the scene and the hospital to conduct further inquiries.

This incident highlights the dangers faced by police personnel during routine vehicle checks and the measures they may need to take to protect themselves. It also sheds light on the criminal history of the deceased individuals and the need for effective law enforcement to ensure public safety. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge as the case progresses..

