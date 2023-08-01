Two History-Sheeters Attack Tamil Nadu Cops, Gunned Down

In the early hours of Tuesday, two individuals with alleged long criminal records were shot and killed by police after they attacked a sub-inspector during a vehicle check on the outskirts of the city. The incident occurred near Guduvanchery at around 3:30 am.

Armed with machetes, the two assailants inflicted cut injuries on the police sub-inspector and made an attempt on his life. However, the sub-inspector managed to evade the lethal blow aimed at his head and fired at one of the attackers. Another police inspector, Murugesan, who was also part of the vehicle check team, rushed to his colleague’s aid and shot the second man. Two other individuals who were involved in the attack managed to escape from the scene.

The injured attackers were promptly taken to the Chengalpattu government hospital, but unfortunately, they were declared “brought dead” by the doctors. The deceased individuals have been identified as S Vinood alias Chota Vinood, aged 35, and S Ramesh, aged 32. Both of them had extensive criminal records, with over 50 and 20 pending cases against them, respectively. The charges included murders, attempted murders, and extortion.

The sub-inspector, Sivagurunathan, who was attacked, has been admitted to the Chromepet government hospital for treatment.

This incident highlights the dangers faced by law enforcement officers in their line of duty. The police officers involved in the vehicle check displayed bravery and quick thinking in defending themselves against the armed attackers. Their actions likely prevented further harm and loss of life.

It is essential to recognize the risks faced by police officers and provide them with the necessary support and resources to carry out their duties effectively and safely. Additionally, incidents like this serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining law and order in society and apprehending individuals with criminal backgrounds to ensure the safety of the community..

