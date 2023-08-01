Stolen Phone and Drug Bust Lead to Arrest of Suspects in Cebu Student Murder, Including Identified Victim Rhea Mae Tocmo

Cebu City police have announced that they have detained two individuals believed to be connected to the murder of Davao del Norte student Rhea Mae Tocmo. The suspects, Simeon Cabotero and Roberto Gabison, were apprehended in Cebu City on separate occasions.

Cabotero was arrested for violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act after a concerned resident reported an armed civilian in the area. Upon his arrest, police discovered an unlicensed .22 caliber revolver with live ammunition in his possession. Further investigation revealed that Cabotero matched the profile of a person of interest in Tocmo’s murder. A concerned citizen had informed the police about purchasing a phone from Cabotero, which turned out to be Tocmo’s phone.

When questioned about his involvement in the murder, Cabotero claimed that he was instructed by another individual, Gabison, to unlock or sell the phone. Gabison was subsequently arrested during a drug bust operation. Although he denied any knowledge of Cabotero or involvement in Tocmo’s murder, police stated that Gabison was the last person seen with the victim and had given the cellphone to Cabotero.

Cabotero is currently detained at Police Station 10 in Barangay Labangon, while Gabison is held at the Cebu City Police Office headquarters. The police are still gathering evidence to determine the motives behind the crime and gather more details about the murder.

The Cebu City Police Office expressed gratitude to the residents who cooperated with the investigation and urged anyone with information about Tocmo’s case to come forward and speak to the police. The authorities are working diligently to bring justice to Tocmo and her family..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...