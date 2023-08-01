Spartanburg Police Seek Man Accused of Stabbing Woman: Jovon Lupa Johnson Sought

The Spartanburg Police Department in South Carolina is currently searching for a man named Jovon Lupa Johnson, who is accused of stabbing a woman in an apartment on Monday. The incident occurred at 108 Pineneedle Drive, and the police were alerted around 4 a.m. by a call stating that a man had stabbed the caller’s mother. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman lying on the living room floor with multiple stab wounds. She was immediately rushed to the hospital due to the severity of her injuries, which were deemed life-threatening.

Unfortunately, Johnson had already fled the scene before the police arrived. However, the authorities have managed to identify him as the prime suspect in this case. They have issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery in the first degree, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the police description, Johnson is a 35-year-old man who stands at five feet nine inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds. The authorities are urging anyone with information regarding this incident or Johnson’s whereabouts to come forward. They can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or reach out to the Spartanburg Police Department directly at 864-596-2065.

In the midst of this ongoing investigation, it is crucial for the community to remain vigilant and support law enforcement in their efforts to locate Johnson swiftly. By working together and providing any relevant information, residents can help ensure the safety of the community and aid in the pursuit of justice for the victim.

As this story unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the importance of reporting any suspicious or criminal activity promptly. The cooperation between the public and law enforcement is vital in maintaining the security and well-being of our neighborhoods..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...