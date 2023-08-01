Slidell Man Michael Anderson Identified as Victim in Eden Isle Shooting

The St. Tammany coroner has identified a man who was shot and killed in a home in Eden Isle last week. The man was identified as Michael Anderson, age 46 of Slidell. The coroner said he died from multiple gunshot wounds. The final autopsy results will be released in the next four to six weeks, according to the coroner’s office.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, around 3 a.m. on July 28 deputies were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Eden Isle Boulevard. Deputies say they found Anderson shot inside the home during a domestic incident.

Anderson was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The 17-year-old lived inside the home and faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting. The teen was taken to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of addressing domestic violence and gun violence in our communities. Domestic violence situations can escalate quickly and result in tragic outcomes, as evidenced by this case. It is crucial for individuals experiencing domestic violence to seek help and support from local resources and organizations.

Additionally, this incident raises concerns about access to firearms by individuals who may pose a danger to themselves or others. It is essential for gun owners to properly secure their firearms and for law enforcement to enforce regulations to prevent unauthorized access to firearms.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office are working together to investigate the circumstances surrounding this shooting. They will continue to gather evidence and conduct interviews to determine the events leading up to this tragic incident.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Michael Anderson during this difficult time. It is our hope that justice will be served and that steps will be taken to prevent future acts of violence in our community..

