“Sibu Man Pang Heng Hua Gunned Down in Family Orchard; Police Investigating”

A man was shot and killed at his family’s fruit orchard in Sibu early Tuesday morning. The incident took place at KM3 Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, and the police were alerted by a member of the public at around 1:23 am.

The victim, identified as Pang Heng Hua, 46, was at the orchard with two friends at the time of the shooting. One of his friends sustained a facial injury, while the other was unharmed. According to the police, the three friends had gone to the orchard for supper at around 9:30 pm. As they were preparing to leave at 11:30 pm, a man suddenly appeared and began shooting at them from close range.

Pang’s family members and friends rushed him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The two friends who were with him reported that there were two suspects firing at them during the incident. The police investigation revealed that Pang had eight gunshot wounds on his body.

It was also revealed that Pang had a criminal record, with three previous offenses of voluntarily causing hurt under Section 324 of the Penal Code. The police are still investigating whether he was the leader of a gang called “Lo Han.”

The motive behind the attack and the type of gun used in the shooting are still under investigation. The police have advised the public not to speculate on the case. The incident is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

This tragic incident has left the community in shock and mourning. The loss of a life is always devastating, and the circumstances surrounding this shooting only add to the tragedy. The police are working diligently to uncover the motive behind the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, the community is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. It is essential to prioritize safety and security, especially in isolated areas such as fruit orchards. The hope is that with a thorough investigation, the truth will be uncovered, and justice will be served for Pang Heng Hua and his grieving family..

