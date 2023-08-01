Shooting Homicide in Mount Pleasant: Victim Identified as Diallo Wright

A shooting incident occurred in the 1600 block of Lamont Street NW in Washington, D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) issued an alert, describing the suspect as a black male wearing a dark-colored coat. The incident took place on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest.

At around 1:01 am, officers from the Third District responded to a report of a shooting. They found an adult male victim with gunshot wounds. Emergency services arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he did not survive.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Diallo Wright from Northwest, DC. The MPD’s Homicide Branch is conducting an investigation into the incident.

The MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this homicide. They urge anyone with information to contact them at 202-727-9099. Alternatively, individuals can submit anonymous tips through the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Incidents like this serve as a reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in cities across the United States. It is important for law enforcement agencies and communities to work together to prevent such incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The MPD’s investigation into this homicide will involve gathering evidence, interviewing potential witnesses, and analyzing any available surveillance footage. The motive behind the shooting and any possible connections between the victim and the suspect will also be explored.

As the investigation progresses, the MPD will continue to update the public with any significant developments. The community’s cooperation and support are vital in ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents..

