San Diego Police Arrest Second Suspect in Redwood Village Shooting; Victim Identified as Stephen Toney

A second arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in the Redwood Village neighborhood of San Diego earlier this month. The incident took place on July 22 near Chollas Parkway and 54th Street. When San Diego police arrived at the scene, they found a man, later identified as 29-year-old Stephen Toney, with at least one gunshot wound. Toney was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During their investigation, police discovered that the victim had been involved in an argument with two other men prior to the shooting. Last week, the second suspect, 29-year-old Peter Santiago, was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the shooting. Santiago was taken into custody at his residence on 50th Street. He has been booked into a San Diego city jail and is facing charges for murder and conspiracy.

The first arrest in connection to the shooting was made during a traffic stop on July 23. The passenger of the vehicle, 39-year-old Esteban Elizondo, was taken into custody. The driver of the vehicle was also arrested for an unrelated warrant.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and the police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. They can contact SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This arrest provides some closure to the investigation and brings justice closer for the victim’s family. However, it is important to remember that the legal process will now unfold, and it will be up to the courts to determine the guilt or innocence of the suspects. The community will be watching closely as the case progresses and hopes for a fair and just resolution..

