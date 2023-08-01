RPF Cop Shoots Dead Senior & 3 Passengers on Jaipur-Mumbai Train: What Prompted the Attack?

Tragedy struck on Monday aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra. A Railway Police Force (RPF) constable identified as Chetan Kumar shot dead his senior and three other passengers. The constable was later arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) as he attempted to escape.

The motive behind this shocking incident has left many puzzled. Was it a case of a short-tempered person losing control, or was there an argument that turned deadly? According to the FIR, the accused constable had complained of feeling unwell and requested to be relieved from duty. However, when his superiors insisted on completing his shift, it agitated him. He then attacked his colleague and managed to obtain a rifle, which he used to shoot his senior and passengers in different coaches of the train.

There have been suggestions that Chetan Kumar may have been suffering from mental health issues. His colleagues described him as temperamental, and some claimed he had faced harassment from them. However, it is too early to draw any conclusions about his mental state or the factors that led to this tragic incident.

Soon after the incident, there were talks of a communal angle. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi termed it a “terror attack targeted at Muslims” and blamed the “continuous anti-Muslim hate speech”. However, it is important to wait for the investigation to determine the motive behind the shooting before jumping to any conclusions.

The incident has sparked a debate about the state of the country and the spread of hatred. Congress leader Srinivas BV stated that the country has been thrown into “fires of hatred”. A video circulating on social media allegedly shows the accused constable justifying the killings and making references to Pakistan. However, the authenticity of the video has not been verified by any authority.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. It is too early to make any definitive statements about the motive or the circumstances that led to this tragic event. As the investigation unfolds, more details will emerge, shedding light on what prompted the RPF constable to commit such a heinous act..

