Ricky Yates, Retired US Army CSM from Cullman AL, has sadly passed away

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ricky Yates, a beloved resident of Cullman, Alabama. Ricky, a retired US Army Command Sergeant Major (CSM), has reportedly left us, as per various news sources. However, it is important to note that this information is still being verified and confirmed.

Ricky Yates was a highly respected individual, known for his unwavering commitment to serving his country. After a distinguished career in the US Army, he retired as a Command Sergeant Major, a testament to his exceptional leadership skills and dedication to duty. Ricky’s contributions to the military community will not be forgotten, as he leaves behind a legacy of honor and sacrifice.

Beyond his military service, Ricky was an active member of the Cullman community. He was adored by his friends, neighbors, and family for his warm personality, genuine kindness, and infectious smile. Ricky’s unwavering support for his loved ones and the causes he believed in made a lasting impact on the lives he touched.

As we mourn the loss of Ricky Yates, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time. May they find solace in the memories they shared and the knowledge that Ricky’s remarkable life will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...