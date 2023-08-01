Phoenix Police Release Bodycam Footage of Fatal Shooting of Armando Reyes

Phoenix police released an edited video on Monday afternoon, which included bodycam footage from a police shooting that took place on July 17. The incident began near Seventh and Lincoln streets when officers responded to a single-car collision. According to 911 operators, a man driving a white car crashed into a pole and appeared “disoriented.” Witnesses reported that the man walked away from the crash, seemed impaired, and acted erratically. There were also reports of hearing six gunshots after the man left the scene.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered an empty car with bullet casings inside. They then began searching for the man and were directed to the railroad tracks near 18th and Harrison streets. They eventually found the man, later identified as 35-year-old Armando Reyes, and instructed him to get on the ground. In the video, officers can be heard telling Reyes that they will figure out the situation and that it’s not a big deal. They attempted to calm him down and asked him to drop whatever he was holding.

Police used a PepperBall launcher to “encourage” Reyes to follow their commands. Despite their efforts, Reyes continued to scream and walk away from the officers. He then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers. In response, the officers instructed him to drop the gun, but he refused. This led to the shooting, which resulted in Reyes’ death.

The officer involved in the shooting is a two-year veteran of the police department and is assigned to the Central City Precinct. An internal investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Since 2019, the Phoenix Police Department has been releasing videos with summaries of police shootings, including body-camera footage, 911 calls, and a narration of the events leading up to the shooting.

It is important to note that the video released by the police is edited and may not provide a complete picture of the incident. The investigation will seek to determine whether the officers’ actions were justified and whether any policies or procedures were violated..

