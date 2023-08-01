Pennsauken Man, Freddy Alfonso, 33, Shot Dead In Camden

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Camden County Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning. The victim has been identified as Freddy Alfonso.

According to authorities, at 12:34 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Pulaski Street in Camden after receiving a ShotSpotter activation. They discovered Alfonso suffering from gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported to Cooper University Hospital but was pronounced dead at 3:36 a.m.

The investigation into the shooting is currently ongoing. Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact Detective Allison Dube-Smith of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-7205 or Detective Vilmary Otero of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-8573. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the CAMDEN.TIPS platform.

This shooting adds to the growing number of gun violence incidents in the area, raising concerns about public safety. The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Gun violence continues to be a pressing issue in many communities across the country. It is essential for law enforcement agencies and community members to work together to address this problem. By providing information and cooperating with the authorities, individuals can help bring justice to victims and promote a safer environment for everyone..

