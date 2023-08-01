Pedestrian Identified as 22-Year-Old Skylar Christensen Killed on I-25 near Woodman

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday, July 22, when a 22-year-old woman was killed in a late-night crash on I-25 near Woodman Road in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the pedestrian as Skylar Christensen after conducting an autopsy on July 24.

The crash occurred just before midnight, and officers from CSPD responded to the scene on southbound I-25 north of the Woodman Road exit. Upon arrival, they discovered Christensen, who had been hit by a car and was suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries. She was immediately taken to the hospital, but sadly, she was later pronounced dead due to the severity of her injuries.

The CSPD has stated that no arrests have been made in connection with the crash, and neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This tragic incident marks the 26th fatal crash in Colorado Springs in 2023. Surprisingly, this number mirrors the same tally at this time in 2022, highlighting the ongoing issue of traffic-related fatalities in the area.

While the details of the crash are still under investigation, this unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to exercise caution when navigating the roads, especially during late-night hours.

The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, and our thoughts and condolences go out to Skylar Christensen’s family and friends during this difficult time. It is our hope that this incident will lead to increased awareness and efforts to prevent future accidents and fatalities on Colorado Springs roads..

