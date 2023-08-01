Ohio Man Indicted in Fatal Shooting at DMAX Plant; Victim Identified as Jeffrey Allen III

A Montgomery County man has been indicted in connection with a shooting at an Ohio auto plant that resulted in the death of one person. The incident occurred on May 18 at the DMAX plant in Moraine, Ohio. Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of an active shooter.

According to authorities, the suspect and the victim were involved in a domestic-related feud over a female employee. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Jeffrey Allen III, was killed in the shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they found the suspected gunman outside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital and later released on July 26 before being taken into custody.

Montgomery County prosecuting attorney Mat Heck Jr. announced on Monday that the suspect, Frederick Andra Cox, has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the shooting. Cox is facing three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault involving serious physical harm, and two counts of felonious assault involving a deadly weapon.

Currently, Cox is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. The indictment reflects the severity of the charges against him and the potential consequences he may face if convicted.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the consequences of domestic disputes escalating into violence. It is crucial for individuals to seek peaceful resolutions and for employers to provide a safe and secure working environment for their employees.

The legal process will now unfold as Cox awaits trial for his alleged involvement in the shooting. The community and the victim’s family will be looking for justice and closure in the aftermath of this senseless act of violence..

