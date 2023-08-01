NYPD Investigates Fatal Stabbing of Dancer Oshae Sibley as Possible Hate Crime

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is currently investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred over the weekend to determine whether it was a hate crime. The incident took place in Midwood near a mobile gas station on Coney Island Avenue and Avenue P at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to surveillance footage, an argument broke out between two groups of men, which ultimately resulted in the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Oshae Sibley. Witnesses reported that the altercation began when the group of men arguing with Sibley and his friends told them to stop dancing as it offended their faith.

Sayeda Haide, who spoke with a gas station worker about the incident, shared that the argument escalated into a fight. Despite attempts to break it up, one of the individuals involved pulled out a knife and stabbed Sibley. Social media posts from Sibley’s friends and relatives confirmed that he was a professional dancer who identified as gay.

The NYPD has referred the case to their hate crimes unit to determine if it meets the criteria for a hate crime. Sibley’s friends and relatives believe that the attack was motivated by homophobia and religious intolerance.

Residents of the neighborhood are shocked by the incident, as Midwood is generally considered safe. Chava Levy, a long-time resident of the area, mentioned that her daughters feel safe walking home alone late at night. Gabriel Shaya also expressed his surprise, stating that the neighborhood is usually peaceful and devoid of such violent incidents.

The police are urging anyone with information about the crime to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline. As the investigation continues, the community is grappling with the tragic loss of a young man and the potential implications of the incident as a hate crime..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...