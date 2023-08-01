“Nursing Student Athulya Commits Suicide Due to Financial Struggles”

A 20-year-old nursing student named Athulya has tragically taken her own life due to financial difficulties. Athulya was found hanging at her home in Konni, Pathanamthitta. The young woman was studying nursing at a college in Bengaluru and was unable to pay the fees for her second-year admission.

Athulya had received assistance from a private trust in Bengaluru, which included a loan to cover her educational expenses. However, her studies, along with those of other students, were disrupted when the trust officials were arrested for fraud. This left Athulya and many other students unable to afford their fees.

Upon returning home after completing her first year of studies, Athulya became increasingly depressed about her future prospects. She attempted to secure a loan from several banks but was unsuccessful. College administrators advised her to pay the first-year fees, reapply for admission, and start her studies from the beginning. However, Athulya’s financial difficulties and the uncertainty of her educational path took a toll on her mental health.

Athulya’s friends also revealed that she was concerned about the possibility of her studies coming to a halt. Tragically, she was found hanging inside her home last Saturday night. Despite being rushed to a private hospital in Kozhancheri, her life could not be saved. Her body was cremated at home the following evening.

This devastating incident highlights the immense pressure and despair that can arise from financial difficulties and the inability to pursue education. It is a stark reminder of the need for support systems and resources to assist students in overcoming financial hurdles. The loss of Athulya’s life is a tragedy that should prompt further discussion and action to address the financial challenges faced by students and ensure that no one feels compelled to take such drastic measures..

