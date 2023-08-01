No Connection Found Between Egg Harbor Twp. Murders and Gilgo Beach Suspect

The Atlantic County, New Jersey prosecutor has announced that there appears to be no connection between the murders of four women in Egg Harbor Township in 2006 and the killings of several women on New York’s Long Island. This comes after the arrest of a suspect, 59-year-old Rex Heuermann, last month, which led authorities to investigate whether there was a connection to the Gilgo Beach murders.

Prosecutor William Reynolds stated that after a meeting between detectives from both Atlantic County and Suffolk County, New York, it was determined that there is no apparent connection between the suspect in the Gilgo Beach case and the Atlantic County homicides. He added that the Egg Harbor Township case remains an open investigation.

The four women found dead in a watery ditch behind the Golden Key Motel in Egg Harbor Township were all sex workers. They were identified as Barbara Breidor, Molly Jean Dilts, Kim Raffo, and Tracy Ann Roberts. No suspects have been identified in their murders.

Reynolds emphasized that authorities will continue to follow all leads until the perpetrator of these crimes is brought to justice. The arrest of Heuermann, who is charged with killing three women who disappeared over five months in 2010, has shed some light on the Gilgo Beach murders. Prosecutors also suspect him in the death of a fourth woman who vanished in 2007. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently jailed without the possibility of bail.

The investigation into these cases is ongoing, and authorities are determined to bring those responsible to justice. The Atlantic County prosecutor’s statement provides some closure for the families of the victims in Egg Harbor Township, as it confirms that there is no apparent connection between their loved ones’ murders and the Gilgo Beach case. However, it also serves as a reminder that there are still unsolved cases and families waiting for answers. The pursuit of justice for these victims continues, and authorities are dedicated to finding the truth..

