Mother of Two Found Dead in Toronto Apartment; Partner Charged with Murder

The Peel Committee Against Women Abuse (PCAWA) has identified Tracy Lynne Iannuccilli from Brampton as the woman found dead in a Toronto apartment last month. The body of Iannuccilli was discovered on June 30 after Toronto police responded to a call about a trespassing man and woman in an apartment. However, upon arrival, they found Iannuccilli dead inside the unit.

Kenneth Bellamy, 43, of Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Iannuccilli’s death. According to their social media profiles, the couple were previously engaged and had two children together. The PCAWA has expressed outrage and deep sadness over Iannuccilli’s tragic death. Iannuccilli, who was born and raised in Brampton, graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School and attended Sir Sandford Fleming College. She was working as a drug counselor for the City of Toronto at the time of her death.

Iannuccilli’s death has reignited the PCAWA’s call for communities across Canada to recognize intimate-partner violence as an epidemic. This plea comes shortly after Brampton City Council adopted a motion to address intimate-partner violence. The PCAWA is urging the federal government to add femicide as a criminal charge to bring awareness to the issue and seek justice for victims. Femicide, which is included in the criminal codes of countries such as Mexico, Honduras, and Argentina, refers to the killing of females, primarily by men.

Peel Region has seen at least three femicides in 2023, highlighting the urgent need for government action. Data from Peel Regional Police reveals that approximately 78% of intimate partner violence victims in Mississauga and Brampton are women. In 2021 alone, the police received 17,000 calls related to family and intimate violence. The rate of intimate partner violence has also increased by 3.5% between 2016 and 2021.

The PCAWA emphasizes the urgency of addressing this crisis and calls for action from all levels of government. They seek government recognition of gender-based violence as a systemic public health issue and a comprehensive plan to combat it. By adding femicide as a criminal charge and implementing effective measures, the hope is to prevent further tragedies like Iannuccilli’s and ensure justice for victims of intimate partner violence..

