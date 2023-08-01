Missing Goldman Sachs Staffer Identified as John Castic, Found Dead in NYC Waterway

The body of missing Goldman Sachs staffer John Castic has been found floating in a New York City creek, according to his father. Castic, 27, was last seen leaving a concert in the East Williamsburg neighborhood. His wallet and phone were found on him when his body was discovered. The cause of his death is believed to be a result of misadventure. The city’s medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Castic had been working as a senior analyst for Goldman Sachs for about a year. His father described him as smart but suggested that a lapse in judgment may have led to his demise. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not ruled out any possibilities.

This tragedy follows a similar case involving psychologist Karl Clemente, who went missing from the same music venue in June and was found dead in the same creek. Clemente’s father believes that there may be a connection between the two cases. He suspects foul play and questions why his son was running before his disappearance.

The venue had reportedly turned Clemente away due to his level of intoxication. Surveillance footage shows him walking toward a gas station, but there is no footage of him inside. Additional footage shows Clemente running down Metropolitan Avenue shortly after. Unlike Castic, Clemente’s wallet and phone were not found with his body.

The investigation into Clemente’s death remains open, and police are looking into any possible links between the two cases. The families of both men are left grieving and searching for answers.

In conclusion, the tragic death of John Castic, a Goldman Sachs staffer, has left his family devastated. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance and subsequent discovery are still under investigation. The connection between his case and that of Karl Clemente, who also went missing from the same music venue, raises concerns of foul play. As the investigation continues, the families hope to find answers and closure..

