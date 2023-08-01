Man Shot 9 Times in El Centro; Airlifted to Palm Springs

A man was shot multiple times in El Centro early Tuesday morning and was airlifted to a Palm Springs trauma unit. The incident occurred near the 7-Eleven on Adams Avenue and Euclid Avenue and 10th Street. Initial reports of gunshots in the area were dismissed by the police until the El Centro Regional Medical Center reported a gunshot victim in one of its rooms.

The victim, identified as Omar Estrada, sustained nine gunshot wounds. His girlfriend, who was in the waiting room, informed the police that the shooting took place at Jack in the Box on Euclid and Imperial avenues. Police interviewed employees at Jack in the Box, who indicated that the shots came from the 1400 block of Euclid Avenue, east of the restaurant. They plan to review security footage from Pizza Hut at Euclid and Imperial for further information.

The exact condition of Estrada is unknown, but he was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center. No information about his age or city of residence was available at the time of the report.

The police have not provided any leads or motives in the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing, and more information is expected to be released as the story develops.

Shootings like these are always concerning and raise questions about the safety of the community. It is crucial for the police to thoroughly investigate the incident and identify any potential suspects or motives to ensure justice is served. The community will be eagerly awaiting updates on the condition of the victim and any progress in the investigation.

