Man Found Dead with Injured Dog in Pueblo Identified as Franklin Bruner

The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who was found shot to death with an injured dog on Saturday, July 29. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) initially responded to a call about a man and a dog being shot at a home in the 1000 block of Berkley Avenue, near the State Fairgrounds.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a deceased man and an injured dog. The victim has now been identified as 46-year-old Franklin Bruner of Pueblo, according to the Pueblo County Coroner.

At the time of the shooting, a suspect had already been named. Bruner’s death is currently being investigated as a homicide. This incident marks the 17th homicide in Pueblo in 2023, as reported by the Pueblo Police Department.

The community of Pueblo, Colorado, is shocked and saddened by this tragic event. The loss of a life is always devastating, and the fact that an innocent dog was also injured adds to the heartbreak. The police department is working diligently to bring the perpetrator to justice and provide closure for the victim’s family.

Residents of Pueblo are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. It is essential for the community to come together during times like these and support one another. Additionally, pet owners are reminded to keep their animals safe and secure, as incidents like this highlight the importance of ensuring their well-being.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing issue of violence in our society. It is crucial for communities to address the root causes of such violence and work towards finding solutions that promote peace and safety for all residents.

As the investigation into this homicide continues, the Pueblo Police Department will keep the community informed of any updates. The residents of Pueblo are encouraged to come forward with any information that may assist in solving this case. Together, we can strive for a safer and more peaceful community..

