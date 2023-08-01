Man Found Dead at Bus Stop Identified

Last week, emergency responders were called to a bus stop on Fifth Street in Eureka in response to a medical emergency. Unfortunately, the individual, identified as 58-year-old Raymond Thomas Volmer, was declared dead at the scene. The Eureka Police Department (EPD) and Humboldt Bay Fire were called in to investigate the situation.

According to Brittany Powell, spokesperson for EPD, witnesses reported that Volmer suddenly collapsed at the bus stop. Foul play was not initially suspected, and the EPD was called in to assist the Humboldt Bay Fire Department. The man was officially pronounced dead at 7:02pm, as confirmed by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

An autopsy was conducted on Friday, and the initial results did not reveal any evidence of foul play. However, the cause and manner of death are still pending the results of a toxicology screening. Typically, it takes several weeks to obtain the results of toxicology screenings.

The EPD received the initial call at 6:43pm, and they are currently investigating other circumstances surrounding Volmer’s death. The police department has not provided any further details regarding these circumstances.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the importance of prompt medical attention in emergency situations. It also highlights the collaborative efforts of emergency responders, such as the EPD and Humboldt Bay Fire, in handling such incidents.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or wishes to provide additional details to assist with the investigation, they are encouraged to contact Sage Alexander at 707-441-0504.

As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of Raymond Thomas Volmer and offers condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...