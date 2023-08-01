Man Arrested for Second-Degree Murder in Shooting at Tallahassee Convenience Store: Victim Identified as Reamon D. Williams

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a convenience store in Tallahassee, Florida. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Reamon D. Williams, turned himself in to the police and is facing charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, the shooting was captured on the store’s surveillance system. Prior to the incident, the victim and Williams were seen arguing outside the store. The altercation escalated when Williams lifted his backpack and started firing a gun that was hidden inside. The victim was shot and fell to the floor, while Williams fled the scene.

The police later found the backpack leaning against the back of a nearby house. Inside the backpack, they discovered a 9mm AR15 style Brigade pistol, along with five spent cartridge casings. The gun had been reported stolen to the local sheriff’s office. Arrest papers revealed that the backpack had a hole in the bottom, allowing the gun’s muzzle to be fired.

Williams is scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge on Wednesday morning. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and more details may emerge as the case progresses.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers associated with gun violence and the importance of responsible firearm ownership. Possessing a firearm as a convicted felon is illegal, and incidents like this underscore the need for stricter gun control measures to prevent such tragedies from occurring.

The Tallahassee Police Department is urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward. Meanwhile, the local community is left mourning the loss of a life and grappling with the aftermath of this senseless act of violence.

As developments in the case unfold, it is essential for the public to stay informed through reliable news sources like WCTV’s social media platforms. Additionally, the community is encouraged to report any news tips or errors to ensure accurate reporting..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...