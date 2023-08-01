Luke Noormets Released Early from Jail before Suspected Murder of Ex: Georgia Lyall

A former bikie nominee suspected of murdering the mother of his child before taking his own life in Perth last week was deemed an “acceptable risk” to the community when he was released from prison two years early, it has been revealed.

Luke Noormets, a former Rebels bikie nominee, was sentenced to a seven-year stint behind bars but was released 24 months early after the Prisoners Review Board determined “that your release would present an acceptable risk to the safety of the community”. However, it has since emerged that Noormets, 33, was previously convicted for his role in a brutal abduction that saw the victim doused in petrol, set on fire, and later waterboarded during a drawn-out torturing.

In making its decision, the board pointed to Noormets having completed a medium-intensity general offending program, his extensive participation in voluntary programs that demonstrated a motivation “to address your offending behavior”, and that he had no previous history of violence. The board said parole conditions further reduced any potential safety risk to the community.

The board’s decision was not published at the time — June 2022 — but that was reconsidered this week by the Chairperson of the Western Australian Prisoners Review Board who determined “it is now in the public interest” to do so.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage and raised questions about the effectiveness of the parole system in assessing the risk posed by individuals with a history of violent offenses. The case highlights the need for a comprehensive and thorough evaluation process before releasing individuals back into society, especially those with a history of violent crimes.

In the wake of Georgia Lyall’s death, a crowdfunding effort has been launched to support her funeral and her five-year-old son. The young mother has been remembered as fiercely loyal, independent, funny, and caring. Donations pouring in show the community’s support for her loved ones during this difficult time.

This devastating incident serves as a reminder of the importance of providing resources and support to those affected by domestic violence and mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in crisis, it is crucial to reach out for help. Lifeline and beyondblue are just a few of the organizations available to provide assistance and support..

