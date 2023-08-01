Laura Duke Zito, a citizen of Nederland, Texas, and a former student at Lamar University passed away tragically, leaving his family in shock and great sadness.

Laura Duke Zito, a resident of Nederland, Texas, and a former student at Lamar University, has sadly passed away, leaving her family and community in shock and deep sadness.

The untimely demise of Laura Duke Zito has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her. She was a bright and talented individual who had a promising future ahead of her. Her passing has left her loved ones devastated and struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Laura Duke Zito was known for her kind and compassionate nature. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and had a positive impact on the lives of many. Her warm smile and infectious laughter brought joy to those around her, and she will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

As a former student at Lamar University, Laura Duke Zito was dedicated to her studies and excelled academically. She was passionate about learning and was an inspiration to her peers. Her determination and drive were evident in everything she did, and she leaves behind a legacy of hard work and perseverance.

The loss of Laura Duke Zito is a tragic reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Her passing serves as a reminder to hold our loved ones close and never take their presence for granted.

During this difficult time, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Laura Duke Zito. May her soul rest in peace, and may her memory be a source of comfort and strength to all who mourn her loss..

