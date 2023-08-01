Jeffrey Vanden Boom, Greendale WI, Man falls to his death from Disney resort balcony

It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Jeffrey Vanden Boom, a beloved resident of Greendale, Wisconsin. According to various news articles, Jeffrey tragically fell to his death from a balcony at a Disney resort. However, it is important to note that this information has not been officially confirmed or validated at this time, and the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise are still under investigation.

Jeffrey was a cherished member of the Greendale community, known for his warm heart and friendly demeanor. He will be remembered for his kind nature and willingness to lend a helping hand to those in need. Jeffrey had a passion for adventure and was known to embrace life’s experiences with enthusiasm and a zest for living.

Born and raised in Greendale, Jeffrey had deep roots in the community. He attended local schools and forged many enduring friendships throughout his life. He was a dedicated employee, known for his strong work ethic and commitment to excellence. Outside of work, Jeffrey pursued various hobbies and interests, including photography and traveling.

Jeffrey’s sudden and tragic passing has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones. He is survived by his family, friends, and colleagues, all of whom will forever cherish the memories they shared with him. As we await further information regarding the circumstances of his passing, we hold onto the memories of Jeffrey’s vibrant spirit and the impact he had on those around him.

The family kindly requests privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be announced once confirmed.

