Hillsville Man Gary Gravley Identified as Victim in July Crash

A tragic accident in Carroll County, Virginia has claimed the life of a Hillsville man. Gary Gravley, 60, was involved in a collision on July 19th that ultimately led to his death. The incident occurred at the intersection of Route 58 and Breezy Ridge Rd.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place around 2:05 p.m. The driver of a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling north on Breezy Ridge Rd. and failed to yield the right of way to a Ford F-150 pickup truck heading east on Route 58. Gravley, who was driving the Ford, was unable to avoid colliding with the Chevrolet in the intersection.

Gravley was rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Gerald Stockner, 77, also from Hillsville, sustained serious injuries and was also taken to the hospital for treatment. Stockner has been cited for failing to yield the right of way.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of following traffic rules and yielding the right of way when necessary. Failing to do so can have devastating consequences, as evidenced by this collision. It is crucial for all drivers to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings, especially when approaching intersections.

Carroll County residents are urged to exercise caution while driving and to prioritize their safety and the safety of others on the road. Adhering to traffic regulations and being mindful of other vehicles can help prevent accidents like this one from occurring.

The loss of Gary Gravley is undoubtedly a great tragedy for his family, friends, and the Hillsville community. As they mourn their loss, it is important for us all to reflect on the fragility of life and the need to prioritize safety on our roads. May his soul rest in peace, and may this incident serve as a reminder to stay alert and drive responsibly..

