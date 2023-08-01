Ghanaian PhD Student Loses Scholarship in the US after Hate Attack on LGBTQ+ Community, Including Victim Name

A Ghanaian PhD student, Derrick Boadi Sakyi, is currently seeking funds to complete his education in the United States after his scholarship was revoked for his attacks on the LGBTQ+ community. Sakyi’s hatred towards the LGBTQ community has been evident on his social media handles, particularly on Twitter.

One of his recent targets was Papa Kojo, an LGBTQ activist who is also Ghanaian. Out of curiosity, Papa Kojo decided to investigate Sakyi’s profile and discovered that he had just started his PhD program in Biological Science at Ohio University in the United States.

Further investigation revealed that Sakyi was awarded a scholarship that was specifically intended for LGBTQIA+ community members, applicants from the Global South, first-generation students, and people with disabilities. Papa Kojo reported Sakyi to the scholarship secretariat, providing evidence to support his claims. As a result, Sakyi’s scholarship was revoked.

Papa Kojo shared his findings on social media, stating that Sakyi had confessed to setting up gay men to be beaten and blackmailed in one of his tweets. He also mentioned that Sakyi had made derogatory remarks about a woman named Ama, stating that he would correctively rape her if given the chance. Papa Kojo went on to reveal Sakyi’s name and details on LinkedIn, emphasizing that Sakyi had recently moved to the US to pursue his PhD.

Screenshots of Papa Kojo’s report were shared, showcasing the evidence against Sakyi. The revocation of Sakyi’s scholarship has sparked a debate online, with some supporting the decision due to his hateful behavior, while others argue that his academic pursuits should not be hindered by his personal views.

In light of the scholarship revocation, Sakyi is now seeking financial assistance to continue his education in the United States. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold and what consequences Sakyi may face for his actions..

