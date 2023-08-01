Fort Rixon Police Investigate Brutal Murder of Lawrence Ngwenya

Police in Fort Rixon, Zimbabwe, have launched an investigation into a brutal murder that took place on July 29, 2023, in the Claremont area. The victim, Lawrence Ngwenya, aged 30, was attacked with machetes by five suspects identified as Kelvin Mpofu, Clayton Dube (28), Sibusiso Dube (25), Mayibongwe Ndlovu (21), and Tinashe.

According to a statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on their social media page, the incident occurred as a result of a longstanding dispute over mine ownership at the Claremont 26 mine. The suspects and the victim engaged in a violent confrontation, leading to Ngwenya being subjected to a barrage of machete blows that resulted in fatal injuries.

The police statement reads, “Police in Fort Rixon are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 29/07/23 at Claremont area. The suspects identified as Kelvin Mpofu, Clayton Dube (28), Sibusiso Dube (25), Mayibongwe Ndlovu (21), and Tinashe struck the victim, Lawrence Ngwenya (30), with machetes all over the body. The victim and the suspects had a longstanding mine ownership dispute over Claremont 26 mine.”

The investigation into this heinous crime is ongoing, with the police working to gather evidence and apprehend the suspects. The murder has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the danger and violence that can arise from disputes over valuable resources such as mines.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of peaceful resolution of conflicts and the need for effective law enforcement to prevent such tragic events. It also raises concerns about the security and safety of individuals involved in the mining industry, emphasizing the need for enhanced security measures and strict regulations to protect workers and prevent such acts of violence.

The police are urging anyone with information about the murder or the suspects to come forward and assist with the investigation. They are determined to bring justice to the victim and his family and ensure that those responsible for this heinous crime are held accountable..

