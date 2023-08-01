Florida Rapper 350Heem (Raheem Bacon) Identified as Man Killed in Club Shooting

A tragic incident occurred at the Jade Fox Wine Bar & Lounge in Lakeland, Florida, resulting in the death of 25-year-old Raheem Bacon and the critical injury of another woman. Raheem Bacon, a local rapper, was celebrating the release of his latest mixtape when shots were fired after an incident at the end of the party.

Raheem Bacon’s family and friends are devastated by the loss. His aunt, Elecia Crawford Sullivan, expressed the profound grief they are experiencing, stating that they never expected the celebration to end in tragedy. Raheem Bacon was a talented artist and a loving father of two, taken away at just 25 years old.

The events leading up to the shooting were captured in a video posted on Snapchat. Raheem’s aunt received a call from his mother, informing her that he had been shot. Isaac Harris, who had just arrived at the club, witnessed Raheem trying to flee but falling in front of his car. Harris immediately took action, driving over a curb and rushing Raheem to Lakeland Regional Hospital. Despite their efforts, Raheem did not survive.

Jamilah Johnson, 23, has been arrested in connection to the shooting, but the police have not yet identified the shooter. A gun stolen in 2015 was recovered at the scene. Harris, while acknowledging the arrest, expressed that he does not seek vengeance and believes that nothing justifies taking someone else’s life.

Currently, Johnson is in jail without bond on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The family hopes that the charges will be upgraded. This tragic incident has left Raheem Bacon’s loved ones devastated and searching for answers. They now join the countless families who have lost loved ones to senseless violence, hoping that justice will be served and that no other families will have to endure such pain..

