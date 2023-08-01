“Five Killed in Religious Clashes in India’s Haryana State, including Identified Victim”

Religious Violence Erupts in India’s Haryana State

A clash between Hindu and Muslim groups in India’s Haryana state has resulted in five deaths and 45 injuries. The violence began when a Hindu religious procession passed through a Muslim-dominated area in the Nuh district, located south of the capital New Delhi.

According to Krishan Kumar, a spokesperson for the Nuh police, the clashes occurred when two groups confronted each other during the procession. Four people were killed in the initial violence, two of whom were members of the home guard, a voluntary force assisting the police in maintaining order.

The situation escalated as the mob attempted to halt the procession by throwing stones, prompting those involved in the procession to retaliate. The violence spread to the neighboring Gurugram, known as the country’s IT hub, resulting in the torching of several cars and public buses.

Around 2,500 people participating in the procession sought shelter in a nearby temple, where they were later rescued by local police. Unfortunately, the violence continued with a mob setting fire to a mosque in Gurugram during the early hours of Tuesday, killing the imam.

To contain the escalating tension, prohibitory orders banning assemblies have been implemented in the Nuh district, and mobile internet services have been suspended in various parts of the state until Wednesday. Schools and colleges have been instructed to remain closed, and private companies have issued work-from-home orders for their employees.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condemned the violence and called for calm in the state. He assured the public that the guilty parties would face the strictest action.

State Home Minister Anil Vij stated that the situation in Nuh was under control, but expressed concern over the presence of stones, weapons, and bullets, suggesting a possible mastermind behind the violence. Paramilitary forces and additional police have been deployed in Nuh to restore order, and efforts are being made to dispatch forces by helicopter.

Police have registered approximately 20 First Information Reports and detained several individuals in connection with the violence.

The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between different religious communities in India and the need for continued efforts to promote peace and harmony. It is essential for authorities to identify and apprehend those responsible for instigating the violence to prevent future outbreaks..

