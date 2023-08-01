Firefighter Zachery Freeman Muise Dies Battling Donnie Creek Wildfire

A firefighter has tragically lost his life while battling the Donnie Creek wildfire in northern Fort St. John. The firefighter has been identified as Zachery Freeman Muise, a 25-year-old from Waterford, Ontario. Muise was employed by a private company in British Columbia and was contracted to the BC Wildfire Service.

According to reports, Muise was working in a remote area when the UTV he was riding in rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road. He was airlifted to Fort St. John Airport but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries during the journey.

This devastating loss has not only affected the community of Northeastern BC but also the entire country. Member of Parliament Bob Zimmer expressed his condolences, stating that Muise’s death is a tragedy for all of Canada. Premier David Eby also expressed his grief, offering his sympathies to Muise’s family, friends, and colleagues.

Muise’s death marks the second firefighter fatality in British Columbia and the fourth in Canada during this year’s historic wildfire season. The dangers that firefighters face while battling wildfires are evident, as these brave individuals put their lives on the line to protect communities and the environment.

The BC Wildfire Service is prioritizing the privacy of Muise’s family during this difficult time. The incident is currently being investigated by the RCMP, BC Coroners Service, WorkSafeBC, and the BC Wildfire Service to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

This tragic event serves as a reminder of the risks that firefighters face daily. Their dedication and bravery should not be overlooked, as they play a crucial role in protecting lives, property, and natural resources. As the wildfire season continues, it is important to recognize and support the efforts of these frontline heroes who work tirelessly to keep communities safe..

