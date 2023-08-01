“Father of 2 Security Guard Daniel Sandifer Killed in Hollywood Nightclub Beating”

The security guard who was beaten to death during an altercation outside a popular nightclub in Hollywood has been identified as Daniel Sandifer, a young father of two children from Compton. The incident occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday outside the Dragonfly club near Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue.

According to investigators, Sandifer was working as a security guard at the nightclub when he was confronted by a group of up to 11 people. Witnesses reported that the confrontation turned violent when the group began to beat and stomp on Sandifer after he fell to the ground. He was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Sandifer’s father, who visited the growing memorial near the crime scene, described his son as his first-born and did not wish to speak on-camera. Friends of Sandifer expressed their shock and disbelief at the brutal nature of the incident. They described him as a good guy and a family-oriented man who didn’t deserve such a fate.

Homicide detectives are now urging anyone who may have witnessed or recorded the incident to come forward. They believe that videos or photos taken by bystanders could provide valuable evidence in bringing justice to Sandifer’s family. LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide can be contacted at 213-382-9470 with any information.

No arrests have been made so far, and the motive behind the violent confrontation has not been disclosed. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning. Sandifer’s tragic death serves as a reminder of the dangers faced by security personnel who work to maintain safety in public spaces.

As the investigation continues, friends and family of Sandifer are left to grieve the loss of a loved one who was taken away too soon. The senseless violence that claimed his life serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of promoting peace and unity within our communities..

